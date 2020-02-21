Global  

Roger Stone Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison

On Feb.

20, President Donald Trump’s longtime friend, Roger Stone, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.
Trump ally Roger Stone gets 40 months in prison for obstructing Congress' Russia investigation

Donald Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in prison for impeding...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •News24The WrapIndiaTimesCTV NewsCBS NewsCBC.ca


Stay-out-of-jail card? Trump will have the last word on Roger Stone

He'll judge for himself Never mind that President Donald Trump was willing to turn the Justice...
Newsday - Published


ChristyMarieEm

Christy Marie McLaughlin RT @ScottPresler: Roger Stone has been sentenced to 40 months in prison. Meanwhile, Andrew McCabe lied under oath. Meanwhile, Hillary C… 2 seconds ago

Shakeupyourfeet

Free Speech Chic RT @JackPosobiec: Roger Stone sentenced to 3 1/2 years Jeffrey Epstein got 13 months in a Palm Beach jail with a day pass 3 seconds ago

cathy1854

Cathy C RT @CNN: As she sentenced Roger Stone to 40 months in prison, Judge Amy Berman Jackson gave a lengthy speech extolling truth and the rule o… 5 seconds ago

StormCDN

Storm ⚡️ RT @elizaorlins: Roger Stone was just sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison. A man I represented is currently serving a sentence of… 5 seconds ago

PamelaButler3

Pamela Butler RT @funder: BREAKING: Roger Stone has been sentenced to 40 months in federal prison. Not enough. But at least it’s something. And also, onl… 18 seconds ago

toddk67

Todd K RT @charliekirk11: Amy Berman-Jackson just sentenced Roger Stone to 40 months in prison in a sham trial She's the same judge who: —Put Pa… 19 seconds ago

isib06

Isaac B RT @SaraCarterDC: #Breaking Roger Stone has been sentenced to 40 months in prison. But what about Andy McCabe lying 3 times under oath? For… 21 seconds ago

AlterEg87241191

AlterEgo RT @charliekirk11: BREAKING: Roger Stone has been sentenced to 40 months in prison This is 40 months more than ADMITTED liar Andy McCabe… 32 seconds ago


Trump ally Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to Congress [Video]Trump ally Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to Congress

Donald Trump&apos;s longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone was sentenced to serve 40 months in jail in a case that embroiled the Justice Department in political controversy and provoked the ire of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:08Published

Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months [Video]Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months

40 month - The sentencing for Roger Stone in federal court in Washington for his convictions of lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:04Published

