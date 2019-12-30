Funeral services held for former firefighter who took his own life

Alia talks with tim maniscalo alia talks with tim maniscalo from the better business bureau of central indiana.

Consumer alert is a new partnership with wthi-tv and the bbb.

The bbb is about "market place trust" and protecting your most valuable information and money.

Every month, on news 10 this morning, alia and tim will talk about topics that impact you... the consumer!

Today, alia and tim are talking about a tool called the "scam tracker".

It's offered through the bbb and gives you an outlet to report and learn about other scams reported near you.

It's also completely free to use.

Visit: scamtracker.org tim says this tool keeps you in the know about what's happening in your area, and also is a central page for law enforcement, media, and other people,

neighborhoods, etc. To stay aware.

To stay aware.

