Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > One-on-one with Bernie Sanders

One-on-one with Bernie Sanders

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
One-on-one with Bernie Sanders

One-on-one with Bernie Sanders

13 Action News spoke to Bernie Sanders on Thursday by a variety of subjects.

He talked about the culinary union and the debate on Wednesday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders Questioned on ‘Bernie Bro Behavior’ at Town Hall: Anyone Who Claims to Support Me Shouldn’t Engage in Bullying

During tonight's big CNN Las Vegas town hall, *Bernie Sanders* was asked by one woman in attendance...
Mediaite - Published

Bernie Sanders leading Democrats in dollars and donations from Washington

Bernie Sanders has yet to hold one of his trademark rallies in Washington in support of his 2020...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RickyTricky56

Oklahoma Rick By the time a president Bernie Sanders gets though with America,even Obama's numbers will look like a home run! https://t.co/Ggh5rtnsZw 2 seconds ago

Levon824

Levon RT @60Minutes: “I think it’s quite likely that Trump [would] chew him up and spit him out,” Bernie Sanders tells @andersoncooper after Mich… 4 seconds ago

alternate_idea

Alternate Idea RT @esaagar: There it is: "Mike Bloomberg is privately lobbying Democratic Party officials and donors allied with his moderate opponents to… 4 seconds ago

Sunny01988793

Sunny RT @zackstanton: FWIW, Bernie's summer home in Vermont isn't a little cabin: It is a ~$600k house with 500 feet of beachfront on Lake Champ… 8 seconds ago

gossgirl1

gossgirl RT @KyleLovesBernie: HUGE NEWS: New Emerson Poll for Nevada has Bernie Sanders in 1st with a huge 13 point lead. CANDIDATES % SUPPORT: -… 8 seconds ago

Lac22Lac

LAC RT @DrJillStein: Every Dem candidate on stage except Bernie Sanders said they'd be happy if DNC superdelegates overrule the will of the vot… 11 seconds ago

CFitzBroadway

colfitzpatrickbroadwayofficial RT @TimOBrien: Bernie Sanders supported the ‘94 Crime Bill...with enthusiasm. “Do I think we need some more jails? Yup." https://t.co/2X5… 12 seconds ago

RickDaSportGeek

Rick Curtis RT @shaunking: Bernie Sanders is now in the lead with Black voters nationwide. He has always been in the lead with young Black voters, bu… 13 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Raw interview with Bernie Sanders [Video]Raw interview with Bernie Sanders

13 Action News had a chance to talk to Bernie Sanders one-on-one on Feb. 20.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:24Published

Fundraising for Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders Spikes Following Democratic Debate [Video]Fundraising for Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders Spikes Following Democratic Debate

Fundraising for Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders Spikes Following Democratic Debate On Feb. 19, Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders experienced record numbers of campaign..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.