Victoria's Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm

Victoria's Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm

Victoria's Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm

The lingerie brand is being sold by its owner, L Brands, to Sycamore Partners in a $525 million deal.
Recent related news from verified sources

Victoria’s Secret to go private as underfire boss departs

Victoria’s Secret is to be taken private in a deal that values the struggling US lingerie brand at...
Proactive Investors - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Private equity firm buys controlling stake in Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret – beset by falling sales and uncomfortable questions about its billionaire...
The Age - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsUSATODAY.comRTTNews



ms_chi_town_eb

Ms. Chi-Town RT @ABC7Chicago: Victoria's Secret sold to private equity firm as CEO steps down amid scrutiny for Jeffrey Epstein ties https://t.co/D4GFUX… 18 seconds ago

WOSU

WOSU Public Media RT @wosunews: Columbus mogul Les Wexner built Victoria's Secret to a peak of $7 billion in yearly sales, but its profits and reputation hav… 23 minutes ago

wosunews

WOSU News Columbus mogul Les Wexner built Victoria's Secret to a peak of $7 billion in yearly sales, but its profits and repu… https://t.co/jfb7lxPZoj 37 minutes ago

hello_ladywhite

Francesca “BaiMuDan 沉连清” SIM OFFICIAL RT @prayingmedic: 11) L Brands CEO Les Wexner will step down as Victoria's Secret is sold to a private equity firm. https://t.co/Cte7WehhBK 47 minutes ago

shoptactics_st

Suzanne Tanner RT @bthau: Victoria’s Secret is going private. And the retail industry is losing its longest-serving chief executive. https://t.co/60jBWikS… 53 minutes ago

bthau

Barbara Thau Victoria’s Secret is going private. And the retail industry is losing its longest-serving chief executive. https://t.co/60jBWikSKP 57 minutes ago

ABC7Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago Victoria's Secret sold to private equity firm as CEO steps down amid scrutiny for Jeffrey Epstein ties https://t.co/D4GFUXMmKW 1 hour ago

TheBruMom

🌊 Oh Kara Line No 🌊 Only took them forever to figure it out - but this article made me smile SMUGLY. https://t.co/Iglfd8ZELT 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

L Brands loses iconic CEO, sells major Victoria's Secret stake [Video]L Brands loses iconic CEO, sells major Victoria's Secret stake

Leslie Wexner, the man who transformed Victoria&apos;s Secret into a global powerhouse only to see his star dimmed by falling sales and his association with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, is..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published

Victoria Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm [Video]Victoria Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm

Victoria Secret Sold to Private Equity Firm The lingerie brand is being sold by its owner, L Brands, to Sycamore Partners in a $525 million deal. Sycamore Partners will own a 55 percent stake in the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:51Published

