Ms. Chi-Town RT @ABC7Chicago: Victoria's Secret sold to private equity firm as CEO steps down amid scrutiny for Jeffrey Epstein ties https://t.co/D4GFUX… 18 seconds ago

WOSU Public Media RT @wosunews: Columbus mogul Les Wexner built Victoria's Secret to a peak of $7 billion in yearly sales, but its profits and reputation hav… 23 minutes ago

WOSU News Columbus mogul Les Wexner built Victoria's Secret to a peak of $7 billion in yearly sales, but its profits and repu… https://t.co/jfb7lxPZoj 37 minutes ago

Francesca “BaiMuDan 沉连清” SIM OFFICIAL RT @prayingmedic: 11) L Brands CEO Les Wexner will step down as Victoria's Secret is sold to a private equity firm. https://t.co/Cte7WehhBK 47 minutes ago

Suzanne Tanner RT @bthau: Victoria’s Secret is going private. And the retail industry is losing its longest-serving chief executive. https://t.co/60jBWikS… 53 minutes ago

Barbara Thau Victoria’s Secret is going private. And the retail industry is losing its longest-serving chief executive. https://t.co/60jBWikSKP 57 minutes ago

ABC 7 Chicago Victoria's Secret sold to private equity firm as CEO steps down amid scrutiny for Jeffrey Epstein ties https://t.co/D4GFUXMmKW 1 hour ago