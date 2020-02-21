Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What A Week: Bloomberg's Debate Disaster; Trump's Pardons; Rep. David Nangle Arrest

What A Week: Bloomberg's Debate Disaster; Trump's Pardons; Rep. David Nangle Arrest

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 06:39s - Published < > Embed
What A Week: Bloomberg's Debate Disaster; Trump's Pardons; Rep. David Nangle Arrest

What A Week: Bloomberg's Debate Disaster; Trump's Pardons; Rep. David Nangle Arrest

WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss Michael Bloomberg's debate disaster; President Trump's pardons and the arrest of State Rep.

David Nangle.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gasfuel

automotive What A Week: Bloomberg’s Debate Disaster; Trump’s Pardons; Rep. David Nangle Arrest https://t.co/DwzwS4mj8U 3 minutes ago

pat_patstalk

pat montesinos RT @tamisawyer: It made me happy how many people I saw today that brought up @ewarren’s debate hulk smash. Last week it was “blah blah Bloo… 12 minutes ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News What A Week: @kelleratlarge and @chrisWBZ discuss Bloomberg's Debate Disaster; Trump's Pardons and Rep. David Nangl… https://t.co/aztAX53h1Y 44 minutes ago

Rulo123

Phillip Ruland @chichikov @KimStrassel Yes, it was a mass pile-on of Mike Bloomberg by the media and the Democrat candidates at th… https://t.co/42aivYvz8t 2 hours ago

GlobeScotLehigh

Scot Lehigh What a week Bloomy is having! First a debate debacle, now a four-Pinocchio-panned ad. Bloomberg’s manipulated debat… https://t.co/pIRFhMmi2C 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.