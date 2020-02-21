BEEDO THE THERAPY DOG

"be?do the dog" is the newest member of the ??r team.

The ?week old golden doodle?

Will call evansville home as part of the first responders' therapy team.

He will be the 25th member of the team?

And will be available for services across the area.

Over the next year?

"be?

Do" will complete four certification courses.

"he will just support our crews, something happens or whatever they can come in and spend time with him, just love on him and let him love on them!"

His primary service area will include indiana, kentucky and illinois?

Supporting employees at eight bases.

He will also be available for other public safety