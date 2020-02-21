Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Public Review| 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Public Review| 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 03:46s - Published < > Embed
Public Review| 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Public Review| 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer gay rom-com "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" finally hit the silver screens today.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Review: Predictable yet amusing

*Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan U/A; Comedy, Romance Director: Hitesh Kewalya Cast: Ayushmann...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesBollywood LifeZee NewsIndian Express


Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan movie review: Though funny and pertinent in doses, everything is not 'mangal' in this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer

Though a spin-off of the 2017 hit film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, this quasi-sequel has no bearing to...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •Indian Express



You Might Like


Tweets about this

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla Bhoot vs Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Public Verdict is OUT! Check out which movie the audience love more.😊… https://t.co/xh5OpwHEDv 28 minutes ago

MohitdaThug

Mohit Dhawan #ShubhMangalZyaadaSaavdhan Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Public Review Fantastic movie My Rating - 9/10 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Watch fu… https://t.co/17T8IWNuae 59 minutes ago

desitubetv

Desitubetv Public Review Film Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan Amazing Movie Social message dialogues good Ayushmann https://t.co/2iFaoYWjaX 1 hour ago

prateekjuneja26

Prateek Juneja "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan becomes a public peck on the cheek so that the intense lip locks can follow". So well… https://t.co/sFznatDweV 4 hours ago

Jayprohit

Jayesh Purohit RT @Jayprohit: Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan public reaction First day First show🔥🔥👇 https://t.co/0hK6eDHTOi #FridayThoughts #pictures #Maha… 6 hours ago

Jayprohit

Jayesh Purohit Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan public reaction First day First show🔥🔥👇 https://t.co/0hK6eDHTOi #FridayThoughts… https://t.co/NFpjPNFPa5 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Review: नहीं चल पाया इस बार ‘आयुष्मान मैजि [Video]Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Review: नहीं चल पाया इस बार ‘आयुष्मान मैजि

पिछले कुछ सालों से अभिनेता आयुष्मान खुराना अपना ‘#आयुष्मानमैजिक’ बॉक्स..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:31Published

Public review of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan [Video]Public review of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Public gave a thumbs up to Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Viewers praised Ayushmann and his co-actor Jitendra Kumar's acting. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.