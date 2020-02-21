Black History Icons: Nina Simone

Black History Icons: Nina Simone Eunice Kathleen Waymon was born on February 21, 1933, and passed on April 21, 2003.

Here are five facts to celebrate the life of the iconic singer and civil rights activist.

1.

She learned to play piano at 3 years old.

2.

She began protesting at the age of 12 when she refused to play at her church unless her parents could sit in the front of the hall instead of the back.

3.

Simone performed at the famous Selma to Montgomery March.

4.

She was called “The High Priestess of Soul.” 5.

Her music addressed racial and social injustice, like her iconic song, “Mississippi Goddam.” Happy Birthday, Nina Simone!