Síntomas aneurisma cerebral 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:42s - Published Síntomas aneurisma cerebral Joaquín Fernando González, explicó que las personas pueden tener un aneurisma toda la vida y la mayoría de veces se manifiesta con intensos dolores de cabeza. "Cuando se rompe produce rigidez en la nuca y mareo. Cuando alguien dice que siente el peor dolor de cabeza de su vida, puede ser que se le haya roto un aneurisma y esté sangrando". 0

