Why is Jose so happy?

Cierra (75%)🔜 Riot Ten✨🤟🏼 Happy @svddendeathdub day to San Jose. Break your neck for me! Can’t wait to see all the vids! 🤘🏼🖤 8 minutes ago

Awosika✊ @ForzaYids happy birthday mate hope jose can give you the perfect birthday gift with 3points tomorrow 11 minutes ago

Book_Addict Happy birthday to Spanish poet/playwright Jose Zorrilla y Moral (February 21, 1817), author of the 1844 play "Don Juan Tenorio" et al. 11 minutes ago

JC McLean Jose's perked up considerably at today's presser, saying again that he was happy at Spurs and sounding more upbeat… https://t.co/YB2AmAWkso 19 minutes ago

Santi RT @97InThe5th: Happy Birthday Uncle Toni 🎂❤ https://t.co/EoeUDay6tH 23 minutes ago