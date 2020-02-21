Joaquin Phoenix Rescues Calf And Mother Cow From Slaughterhouse

Joaquin Phoenix accompanied an LA-based animal rescue to a local slaughterhouse and rescued a calf and its mother.

The group, Los Angeles Animal Save, is a nonprofit that holds peaceful vigils at local slaughterhouses.

On Phoenix's fifth outing with the group, he targeted a cow named Liberty, who'd given birth in her holding area.

According to CNN, Phoenix met the owner of the beef packer and "opened his heart" to him.