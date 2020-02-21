Joaquin Phoenix Rescues Calf And Mother Cow From Slaughterhouse

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Joaquin Phoenix accompanied an LA-based animal rescue to a local slaughterhouse and rescued a calf and its mother.

The group, Los Angeles Animal Save, is a nonprofit that holds peaceful vigils at local slaughterhouses.

On Phoenix's fifth outing with the group, he targeted a cow named Liberty, who'd given birth in her holding area.

According to CNN, Phoenix met the owner of the beef packer and "opened his heart" to him.
Joaquin Phoenix saves mother cow and newborn calf from slaughterhouse the day after the Oscars

Actor says liberated animals 'will never experience cruelty or the touch of a rough hand'
Independent - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com



Joaquin Phoenix helped to save a cow and her calf from slaughter just hours after promoting veganism at the 2020 Oscars.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:51Published

Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix rescued a cow and a calf just days after he had spoken about animal rights during his Academy Awards speech.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:07Published

