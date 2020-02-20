Global  

USC to Offer Free Tuition to Students From Families Who Make Under $80,000 The University of Southern California announced it will soon phase in free tuition for select students.

USC President Carol L.

Folt announced that students from families that earn less than $80,000 annually will be eligible for free tuition.

Home ownership will not be used to determine a student's financial need.

The changes will reportedly be implemented with first-year students in the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021.

Once the policy is in full effect, it is estimated that around 4,000 students will be affected by the change in tuition costs.

According to Folt's statement, the move will increase USC's undergraduate aid by more than $30 million annually.
