Honda Delays Restart At Wuhan Plant To March 11

Honda Motor Co.

On Friday said it would push back plans to resume operations at its vehicle plant in Wuhan.

Chinese government authorities have asked firms to keep employees away from work through March 11.

In a statement, the Japanese automaker said that it planned to restart operations at the plant on March 11.

Nissan Motors also has delayed its restart to March 11 per the government's instructions.