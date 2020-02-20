Global  

Joaquin Phoenix Rescues Calf And Mother Cow From Slaughterhouse

Joaquin Phoenix Rescues Calf And Mother Cow From Slaughterhouse

Joaquin Phoenix Rescues Calf And Mother Cow From Slaughterhouse

Joaquin Phoenix accompanied an LA-based animal rescue to a local slaughterhouse and rescued a calf and its mother.

Joaquin Phoenix Liberates Mother Cow And Her Baby Calf From Slaughterhouse

After his rambling Oscar's speech about how breakfast cereal enslaves cows
Joaquin Phoenix saves cow and her calf from slaughter

Joaquin Phoenix helped to save a cow and her calf from slaughter just hours after promoting veganism at the 2020 Oscars.

Joaquin Phoenix rescued cow and calf after Oscars speech

Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix rescued a cow and a calf just days after he had spoken about animal rights during his Academy Awards speech.

