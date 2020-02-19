Health Talk With Baptist 02/19/20 - Heart Failure

There can be several contributors when it comes to heart failure// we discuss some of them in tonights health talk with baptist// hi, i'm dr. julius kato, invasive cardiologist and part of the cardiology team at baptist memorial hospital - golden triangle.

Tonight i want to talk to you about the risk factors of heart failure.

A single risk factor may be enough to cause heart failure, but a combination of factors also increases your risk.

High blood pressure - your heart works harder than it has to if your blood pressure is high.

Coronary artery disease - narrowed arteries may limit your heart's supply of oxygen- rich blood, resulting in a weakened heart muscle.

Heart attack - a heart attack is a form of coronary disease that occurs suddenly.

Damage to your heart muscle may mean it can no longer pump as well as it should.

Irregular heartbeat if you have heart failure, your prognosis depends on the cause and the severity, your overall health and other factors such as your age.

Kidney damage or failure- heart failure can reduce the blood flow to your kidneys, which can eventually cause kidney failure.

Heart valve problems - your heart valves may not function properly if your heart is enlarged due to heart failure.

Heart rhythm problems - heart rhythm problems can be a potential complication of heart failure.

Liver damage - heart failure can lead to a buildup of fluid that puts too much pressure on the liver, which makes it more difficult for your liver to function properly.

Join us next time for health talk with baptist when we will discuss treatment options for heart failure.