Margaret Qualley brings young Hollywood power to Berlin Film Fest

Margaret Qualley is the star of Berlinale's opening film, 'My Salinger Year', managing to outshine even Sigourney Weaver.



Recent related videos from verified sources My Little Sister Film clip My Little Sister Film clip My Little Sister (German: Schwesterlein) is a 2020 Swiss drama film directed by Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond. It was selected to compete for the Golden Bear in.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 03:21Published 2 days ago Stars walk Berlinale red carpet as Hanau attack casts a pall Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Irons, Margaret Qualley, Maryam Zaree, international filmmakers and jury members arrive for opening night, with the shooting casting a shadow over the 70th anniversary.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:27Published 2 days ago