Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > KSBW Pets of the Week: Forrest Gump and Lt. Dan

KSBW Pets of the Week: Forrest Gump and Lt. Dan

Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 02:28s - Published < > Embed
KSBW Pets of the Week: Forrest Gump and Lt. Dan

KSBW Pets of the Week: Forrest Gump and Lt. Dan

Meet Forrest Gump and Lt.

Dan!

These little guys aren't the usual pets that come in to the studio but they are adorable and looking for a forever home nonetheless.

They both have different personalities and are very cool.

Visit the SPCA for Monterey County for more info.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Best Pets of the Week: A Very Confused Dragon | The Pet Collective [Video]Best Pets of the Week: A Very Confused Dragon | The Pet Collective

New month...New Best Pets of the Week! Enjoy leaping doggos, spinning cats and confused lizards.

Credit: The Pet Collective     Duration: 07:00Published

KSBW Pet of the Weekend: Mimi! [Video]KSBW Pet of the Weekend: Mimi!

Mimi is a cool cat who is comfortable around people and loves to find a spot to lounge around and relax. Visit the SPCA for Monterey County for more information.

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 02:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.