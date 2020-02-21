Global  

Movie Review Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Final

Movie Review Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Final
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Review: Predictable yet amusing

*Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan U/A; Comedy, Romance Director: Hitesh Kewalya Cast: Ayushmann...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimesBollywood LifeIndian Express


Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan movie review: Though funny and pertinent in doses, everything is not 'mangal' in this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer

Though a spin-off of the 2017 hit film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, this quasi-sequel has no bearing to...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •Indian Express



Puneet96354006

Puneet RT @ieEntertainment: .@eyehinakhan is all praises of #SunitaRajwar after watching #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan Read what fans and celebritie… 2 minutes ago

YoTainment

YoTainment #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan Movie Review: @ayushmannk and #JitendraKumar take it one level up; a delight to watch Rat… https://t.co/ULUu1eH7Jm 9 minutes ago

laldabba

सं-ket RT @aktalkies: Thrilled to finally watch a Hindi film that wears its gay heart proudly on its rainbow cape, mainstreams queerness, and dire… 12 minutes ago

delicate_archer

a f • t e r • g l o w RT @MumbaiMirror: Without making it a subject of ridicule and not once slipping into pink pants or adopting a languorous manner, #ShubhMang… 17 minutes ago

amitanam

Amit Anam RT @HuffPostIndia: #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan review: The message is clear: there are no saviours in this film, only rebellious romantics. 🔥… 35 minutes ago

HuffPostIndia

HuffPost India #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan review: The message is clear: there are no saviours in this film, only rebellious romanti… https://t.co/RbrdqDleUX 45 minutes ago

Filmi_Story1

Filmistory New post: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Review: Ayushmann’s Film Teaches A Lesson To Homophobic People https://t.co/emst5k15XE 53 minutes ago

hiteshkewalya

Hitesh 'Zyada' Kewalya RT @glamsham: @Smzsofficial movie review: A Quirky Funny Insight on Homosexuality Prejudice ⭐⭐⭐1/2 #Glamsham @ayushmannk @raogajraj @Neen… 55 minutes ago


Public Review| 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' [Video]Public Review| 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer gay rom-com "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" finally hit the silver screens today.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 03:46Published

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Review: नहीं चल पाया इस बार ‘आयुष्मान मैजि [Video]Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Review: नहीं चल पाया इस बार ‘आयुष्मान मैजि

पिछले कुछ सालों से अभिनेता आयुष्मान खुराना अपना ‘#आयुष्मानमैजिक’ बॉक्स..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:31Published

