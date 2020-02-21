Movie Review Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Final

Puneet RT @ieEntertainment: .@eyehinakhan is all praises of #SunitaRajwar after watching #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan Read what fans and celebritie… 2 minutes ago

YoTainment #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan Movie Review: @ayushmannk and #JitendraKumar take it one level up; a delight to watch Rat… https://t.co/ULUu1eH7Jm 9 minutes ago

सं-ket RT @aktalkies: Thrilled to finally watch a Hindi film that wears its gay heart proudly on its rainbow cape, mainstreams queerness, and dire… 12 minutes ago

Amit Anam RT @HuffPostIndia: #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan review: The message is clear: there are no saviours in this film, only rebellious romantics. 🔥… 35 minutes ago

HuffPost India #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan review: The message is clear: there are no saviours in this film, only rebellious romanti… https://t.co/RbrdqDleUX 45 minutes ago