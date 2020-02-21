Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Assange's fate hangs in balance as UK considers extradition to U.S.

Assange's fate hangs in balance as UK considers extradition to U.S.

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
Assange's fate hangs in balance as UK considers extradition to U.S.

Assange's fate hangs in balance as UK considers extradition to U.S.

A London court is to deliberate on whether to allow WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States.

He says the request is politically motivated by those embarrassed by WikiLeaks&apos; revelations.

Lucy Fielder reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Assange's fate hangs in balance as UK court considers U.S. extradition bid

Almost a decade after his WikiLeaks website enraged Washington by leaking secret U.S. documents, a...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.