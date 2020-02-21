Global  

Denuncian exceso de volumen todas las madrugadas en Real de Minas a las 5:30 am.

Denuncian exceso de volumen todas las madrugadas en Real de Minas a las 5:30 am.

Denuncian exceso de volumen todas las madrugadas en Real de Minas a las 5:30 am.

Nicolás Martínez Carvajal, es Inspector de Policía Urbano de la secretaria del interior de Bucaramanga.

El recuerda que la la Ley 1801 de 2016 en el parágrafo 1 del Art.

33 se establece la medida correctiva a aplicar en estos casos.
Según se denuncia, este caso se da casi a diario, "y ya los vecinos se encuentran desesperados, porque esto afecta la tranquilidad de la zona, y en algunos casos interrumpe el tiempo de..

Según se denuncia, este caso se da casi a diario, “y ya los vecinos se encuentran desesperados, porque esto afecta la tranquilidad de la zona, y en algunos casos interrumpe el tiempo de..

