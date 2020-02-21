Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pakistan > Prices of Chinese goods in Pakistan soar

Prices of Chinese goods in Pakistan soar

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Prices of Chinese goods in Pakistan soar

Prices of Chinese goods in Pakistan soar

Many businesses are running out of Chinese products causing a sharp increase in prices In Pakistan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AquariusKP

Margalla RT @qissakhwani: In Swat, Pakistan, Prices of Chinese goods soar #coronavirus https://t.co/D8yoSbQM4H via @YouTube 3 hours ago

qissakhwani

Qissa Khwani ( قصه خوانۍ ) In Swat, Pakistan, Prices of Chinese goods soar #coronavirus https://t.co/D8yoSbQM4H via @YouTube 3 hours ago

AsniYahya

Asni Yahya RT @defense_lover: Al Jazeera Reports- "Goods are not coming from #China due to #coronavirus which leads inflation in #Pakistan" But, @Imra… 4 days ago

BanglaViral

BanglaViral Prices of Chinese goods in Pakistan soar https://t.co/ZOOhwcGSzx https://t.co/kPMUCeXZ18 4 days ago

Amreen33939837

Amreen Prices of Chinese goods in Pakistan soar https://t.co/rlNusnkfqy 4 days ago

TabassumJKHAN

Tabassum KHAN (Official) Prices of Chinese goods in Pakistan soar https://t.co/Cu5NsqnKe4 5 days ago

DivineMessages1

Divine 🕋 Messages Prices of Chinese goods in Pakistan soar @AJENews https://t.co/qy5H9KWaPs 5 days ago

defense_lover

Defense Lover 🇵🇰 Al Jazeera Reports- "Goods are not coming from #China due to #coronavirus which leads inflation in #Pakistan" But,… https://t.co/V3przophNr 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.