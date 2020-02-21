Global  

Tokyo Cancels Events For Next 3 Weeks Due To Coronavirus

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said it will cancel or postpone major indoor events for the next three weeks.

According to Reuters, the decision comes as Japan tries to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The measure by Tokyo comes as the city prepares to host the 2020 Olympic Games starting in July.

The coronavirus has infected more than 75,000 people in China and more than 1,000 in 25 other countries including Japan.

