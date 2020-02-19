EDC 2020 has been announced

Global  

The lineup for EDC 2020 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway has been announced.

It includes The Chainsmokers, Tiesto, David Guetta, Alesso and many others.

This is the 10th year for EDC in Las Vegas.
