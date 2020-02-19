Police catch fisherman who was paid to transport three people across Chinese river during coronavirus lockdown

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Three people paid a fisherman to transport them across a river on a fishing boat to get some snacks after the bridge was temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Three people paid a fisherman to transport them across a river on a fishing boat to get some snacks after the bridge was temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In the video, captured in Lujiang County in eastern China's Anhui Province on February 18, a man rafted with three other people across a river.

Police officers on patrol arrested them when they just reached the shore.

According to reports, the three people wanted to buy some snacks from a market on the opposite side of the river but the bridge had been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

So they discussed with a fisherman and then paid him to transport them across the river.

Police told them off and sent them back, reports said.




