National Margarita Day

National Margarita Day

National Margarita Day

Feb.

22 is National Margarita Day and there are plenty of places to celebrate around town.
Recent related news from verified sources

National Margarita Day brings salted specials and deals on the rocks Saturday but few free drinks

National Margarita Day is Saturday, Feb. 22 but some deals start early and last all weekend. Find...
USATODAY.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bahama Breeze celebrates National Margarita Day [Video]Bahama Breeze celebrates National Margarita Day

Bahama Breeze makes sweet drinks and shows what foods pair well with margaritas for national margarita day.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:17Published

Let’s Make Some Margaritas! [Video]Let’s Make Some Margaritas!

The margarita is the most popular cocktail in the U.S. and tomorrow is National Margarita day. Here to get us ready is Dan Newkirk from Mercy. (3:22) WCCO Mid-Morning – Feb. 21, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:22Published

