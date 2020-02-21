The 2020 Greater Milwaukee Car & Truck Show races into town with more than 500 of the latest cars, crossovers, trucks and more from more than 30 manufacturers.

Held at the Wisconsin Center over nine days, multiple show floors will feature the latest vehicles in a fun, non-selling environment.

Joining us with a preview from the show floor is Karen Dalessandro and ADAMM President, Jim Tolkan.

The Greater Milwaukee Car & Truck Show presented by ADAMM runs tomorrow, February 22 through March 1 at the Wisconsin Center.

For more information and tickets, visit AutoShowMilwaukee.com.