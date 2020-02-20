Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mick Mulvaney: U.S. Is ‘Desperate’ For Immigrants

Mick Mulvaney: U.S. Is ‘Desperate’ For Immigrants

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Mick Mulvaney: U.S. Is ‘Desperate’ For Immigrants

Mick Mulvaney: U.S. Is ‘Desperate’ For Immigrants

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney contradicted President Donald Trump when he told a crowd that the U.S. is “desperate” for immigrants to propel its economic growth.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's chief of staff reportedly said the US is 'desperate' for more immigrants to boost the economy, despite the White House's immigration crackdown

Trump's chief of staff reportedly said the US is 'desperate' for more immigrants to boost the economy, despite the White House's immigration crackdown· *Trump's acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said the US is "desperate" for more legal immigrants...
Business Insider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.