'Fantastic' Tottenham fighting for top four, says Mourinho

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
Jose Mourinho says Tottenham Hotspur have been fantastic since he joined the club and the players now find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table.
SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (FEBRUARY 21, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER, JOSE MOURINHO, SAYING: "I repeat, the boys they did fantastic to put themselves in the positions where we belong.

The positions where we belong are these positions of fighting for the top four positions, the situation is difficult.

I think nobody else in the Premier League for sure but even in European football I don't think anybody else is in such a difficult situation as we are in terms of injuries in specific positions and you know but again we go." 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER, JOSE MOURINHO, SAYING: "So now that we are in this position we won the right, we earned the right to fight for it.

It's difficult, it's difficult.

In this moment probably a lot of people think it will be impossible.

OK, it will be impossible but we are going to fight and looking to the specificity of this match which is the only thing that matters now, let's go." 4.

WHITE FLASH 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER, JOSE MOURINHO, SAYING: "Seeing him is always nice.

If I meet him in the street, if I meet him a restaurant, if I meet him in the corridor of a football stadium even as an opponent is always nice to see him but not special to play against his team.

It's not against him; it's my team against his team - not special." STORY: Jose Mourinho says Tottenham Hotspur have been fantastic since he joined the club and the players now find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table.

Tottenham were languishing in 14th place, 12 points behind third-placed

Class="kln">Chelsea and 11 off the top four, when Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November.

On Saturday (February 22) they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge knowing a win will take them above Mourinho's old club into the top four.

Based on a Premier League form table since Mourinho took over, only Liverpool and Manchester City have collected more points than Tottenham in the last 14 games.

In that period Tottenham have taken 11 points more than Chelsea.

Mourinho told reporters on Friday (February 21) that their form is even more remarkable given injuries to key players including captain Harry Kane.

Despite Chelsea's slump in form, Mourinho said Frank Lampard's team are favourites to finish fourth, and that his return to Stamford Bridge, where he delivered three Premier League titles in two stints as manager, is nothing special.

Mourinho said Erik Lamela, who came on in the 1-0 defeat by RB Leipzig on Wednesday (February 19), will play some part at Chelsea despite not being able to train fully and that midfield powerhouse Moussa Sissoko may return for the last six weeks of the season.



