German mass shooting reopens gun law debates

Germany's government faced calls to toughen gun ownership laws and step up efforts to track far-right sympathisers, after the suspect in one of its worst mass shootings since World War Two was found to have published a racist manifesto.



Recent related videos from verified sources Since 2018 Parkland Shooting Florida Used ‘Red Flag’ Law 3,500 Times to Remove Guns A study shows that Florida’s “red flag” gun law was used over 3,500 times since the Parkland school shooting two years ago, potentially stopping more shootings. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:01Published 1 week ago Change in Missouri gun laws might have kept mass shooting suspect out of prison A change in Missouri's gun laws might have kept a mass shooting suspect out of prison. A 2016 gun charge against Jahron Swift was dropped after Missouri lawmakers passed a law allowing citizens to.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:07Published on January 22, 2020