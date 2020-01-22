Global  

German mass shooting reopens gun law debates

Germany&apos;s government faced calls to toughen gun ownership laws and step up efforts to track far-right sympathisers, after the suspect in one of its worst mass shootings since World War Two was found to have published a racist manifesto.

Soraya Ali reports.
