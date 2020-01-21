Global  

Pro Chefs Cook and Eat Food They Don't Like

Pro Chefs Cook and Eat Food They Don't Like

Pro Chefs Cook and Eat Food They Don't Like

Join Carla Lalli Music, Gaby Melian, Christina Chaey, Andy Baraghani, Alex Delany, Sohla El-Waylly, Priya Krishna, Molly Baz, Chris Morocco and Amiel Stanek for another episode of Test Kitchen Talks.

In this episode, they tell us what their least favorite ingredients are and then have a meal prepared for them featuring that ingredient.

