shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Hospital & Medical Practitioners In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Eldorado Gold, up about 25% and shares of Platinum Group Metals up about 13.6% on the day. Also showing relative strength are hospital & medical practitioners shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Baudax Bio, trading up by about 17.4% and Community Health Systems, trading up by about 7.9% on Friday.





