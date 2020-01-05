Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:10s
Lauren London Professes Love for Nipsey Hussle Amid Diddy Dating Rumors Speculation of a potential romance surfaced after the Bad Boy Records CEO posted a picture with London at Roc Nation's annual pre-Grammy brunch.

London has since denied dating Diddy nearly one year after the death of her longtime partner, Nipsey Hussle.

She took to her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the late rapper and captioning it, "Forever and even after Call me Lady Hussle." Lauren London, via Instagram London began dating Hussle in 2013 and welcomed their son, Kross, in 2016.

The couple dated until Hussle was fatally shot and killed on March 31, 2019.

The actress has maintained a close rapport with Diddy, appearing in several of his Sean John and Ciroc ads.

She is also a longtime friend of Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie.
