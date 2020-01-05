Lauren London Professes Love for Nipsey Hussle Amid Diddy Dating Rumors
Lauren London Professes
Love for Nipsey Hussle
Amid Diddy Dating Rumors Speculation of a potential romance surfaced after the
Bad Boy Records CEO posted a picture with London
at Roc Nation's annual pre-Grammy brunch.
London has since denied dating Diddy nearly one year
after the death of her longtime partner, Nipsey Hussle.
She took to her Instagram Story,
sharing a photo of the late rapper and captioning it,
"Forever and even after Call me Lady Hussle." Lauren London, via Instagram London began dating Hussle in 2013
and welcomed their son, Kross, in 2016.
The couple dated until Hussle was
fatally shot and killed on March 31, 2019.
The actress has maintained a close rapport with Diddy,
appearing in several of his Sean John and Ciroc ads.
She is also a longtime friend
of Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie.