Pamela Anderson's ex Jon Peters reportedly engaged again

Pamela Anderson's ex Jon Peters reportedly engaged again

Pamela Anderson's ex Jon Peters reportedly engaged again

Hollywood producer Jon Peters is reportedly engaged again - just three weeks after his split from Pamela Anderson.
Pamela Anderson Reacts to Rumors That Ex-Husband Jon Peters Paid Off Her Debts

Pamela Anderson is reacting to rumors. The superstar responded to allegations that her ex-husband,...
Jon Peters Engaged Just 3 Weeks After Split from Pamela Anderson


ToneyBellissimo

BellissimoClothingBrand Pamela Anderson Is Reportedly Married to Producer Jon Peters https://t.co/5DQYpVz5Ti 2 days ago

ComicBookDads

Comic Book Dads Batman Producer Reportedly Broke Up With Pamela Anderson Over Text https://t.co/yYDi6EgSsA 1 week ago


Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters engaged again [Video]Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters engaged again

Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters is engaged again, just three weeks after he split from Pamela following a 12-day marriage.

Jon Peters feels like ‘an old fool for marrying Pamela Anderson' [Video]Jon Peters feels like ‘an old fool for marrying Pamela Anderson'

Hollywood producer Jon Peters feels like an "old fool" after calling off his engagement, in order to marry Pamela Anderson, a union which only lasted for 12 days, and Peters now admits he feels awful..

