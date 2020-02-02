Global  

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar Resigns

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar Resigns

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar Resigns

A statement from the government said Varadkar tendered his resignation to the president Thursday evening.
Recent related news from verified sources

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns after party suffers defeat in parliamentary vote

After Ireland’s parliament convened Thursday with no easy route to forming a stable government...
FOXNews.com - Published

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns after inconclusive election result

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigned on Thursday, but stayed on as interim leader while the...
France 24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BaloziHussein

Amb. Ibrahim Hussein™. Leo Varadkar has offered his resignation after attempts to elect a new taoiseach (Irish prime minister) in the Dáil… https://t.co/lHEHGoYJi6 7 seconds ago

saikripa_jpd

Saikripa RT @FRANCE24: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns after inconclusive election result https://t.co/9bW9IPKI87 https://t.co/J6ZPMYQdVt 26 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy Representatives in Parliament voted Thursday to choose the next prime minister, but none of the three candidates re… https://t.co/agPtl69ukT 38 minutes ago

JoanTReynolds

Joan Reynolds #Varadkar Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns after inconclusive election result https://t.co/fFBoPHdHdo via @FRANCE24 1 hour ago

halfbakednews1

Half-Baked News After a historic near three-way tie in the #IrishElections, #Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has resigned, leav… https://t.co/KtGIoolN2H 1 hour ago

Kimmerztweets

AmericaTheBeautiful RT @PatPenn2: Twitter - "Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns following failed bid for re-election" Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar… 1 hour ago

PatPenn2

Warrior333 Twitter - "Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns following failed bid for re-election" Irish Prime Minister Leo… https://t.co/p3PiQyxFru 1 hour ago

SerendipitySays

Paul Marr RT @SkyNewsBreak: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has tendered his resignation to the Irish president following the inconclusive result o… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Candidates vote as Ireland heads to the polls [Video]Candidates vote as Ireland heads to the polls

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar cast his ballot in Dublin on Saturday, in a general election that is likely to remove him from power. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published

Rigid red lines will hamper EU trade deal - Ireland's Varadkar [Video]Rigid red lines will hamper EU trade deal - Ireland's Varadkar

Britain and the European Union should not set &apos;rigid red lines&apos; before trade talks because they could make it more difficult to secure an agreement, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published

