Therapy dog on hand to help community cope with fatal crash 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:21s - Published Therapy dog on hand to help community cope with fatal crash Four members of a local family were killed when their rental van was rear-ended by a pickup truck Tuesday night on State Road 429 near Disney World, officials said. 0

Therapy dog on hand to help community cope with fatal crash WITH THEM, A THERAPY DOG HELPINGOUT WITH THE KIDS.SUCH A TERRIBLE SITUATION.WE DON’T KNOW WHAT TO DO.NO ONE KNOWS WHAT TO DO.JOSH THE MOST DIFFICULT OFTIMES.THE LOSS OF 11-YEAR-OLD JACKSONSMITH, A SIX GREATER AT HANSONMIDDLE SCHOOL.THE IMPACT ON FAMILIESTHROUGHOUT THE COMMUNITY AND ADAY WHE GRIEF COUNSELORS ARE ONHAND TO HELP STUDENTS.JACKSON’S MOTHER, SISTER, ANDGRANDMOTHER WERE ALSO KILLED INTHE CRASH TUESDAY EVENING NEARDISNEY WORLD.FOR OTHER FAMILY MEMBERS IN THERENTAL VAN SURVIVED WHEN THE CARFLIPPED WHEN IT WAS HIT DIATRIBEARE IN A PICKUP TRUCK.AMONG THOSE HELPING,SIX-YEAR-OLD GOLDEN RETRIEVERFINNIG, HIS OWNER WITH THELIONS CLUB OF SOUTH ATTLEBOROWHO MADE THE TRIP TO BE HERE FORTHE KIDS.





