Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Starved Rock Killer' Chester Weger Released After Nearly 60 Years In Prison

'Starved Rock Killer' Chester Weger Released After Nearly 60 Years In Prison

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
'Starved Rock Killer' Chester Weger Released After Nearly 60 Years In Prison

'Starved Rock Killer' Chester Weger Released After Nearly 60 Years In Prison

Nearly 60 years since the murders of three women at Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County, convicted killer Chester Weger is out of prison.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JamesStrattonTV

James Stratton Chester Weger is a free man. https://t.co/uQ9tEFzMe6 33 minutes ago

beahlooth

ᕙ(⇀‸↼‶)ᕗ RT @CrimeWatchDaily: Starved Rock killer Chester Weger released from prison after 59 years https://t.co/Rkqroti3iD via @WGNNews 36 minutes ago

CrimeWatchDaily

True Crime Daily Starved Rock killer Chester Weger released from prison after 59 years https://t.co/Rkqroti3iD via @WGNNews 52 minutes ago

shaunierozzay

Shaunie Rozzay RT @ChristyGutowsk1: The infamous Starved Rock killer was freed at about 8:30 am after 60 years in prison. Reporters weren’t allowed on pro… 56 minutes ago

Demgirl50

Lowanda Kail 🆘 RT @notComey: The infamous 1960 Starved Rock killer is free after nearly 60 years in prison: When Chester Weger went to prison for the infa… 57 minutes ago

notComey

NotComey The infamous 1960 Starved Rock killer is free after nearly 60 years in prison: When Chester Weger went to prison fo… https://t.co/GY4WOy0oyp 1 hour ago

Tiffani317

Tiffani Lupenski RT @TVTye: The "Starved Rock Killer" has been paroled. When #ChesterWeger arrives in Chicago today, he'll see Willis (Sears) Tower for the… 2 hours ago

TVTye

Chris Tye The "Starved Rock Killer" has been paroled. When #ChesterWeger arrives in Chicago today, he'll see Willis (Sears)… https://t.co/hqiUGS9tX7 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Starved Rock Killer' Chester Weger To Be Freed [Video]'Starved Rock Killer' Chester Weger To Be Freed

Chester Weger has been in prison since being convicted in the 1960 murders of three women, but has maintained his innocence ever since. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports, Weger will be released on..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:37Published

1981: John Drummond Interviews Convicted Starved Rock Killer Chester Weger [Video]1981: John Drummond Interviews Convicted Starved Rock Killer Chester Weger

By 1981, Chester Weger had been in prison for 21 years for the murders of three women at Starved Rock State Park, and was also maintaining that his confession was coerced. CBS 2's John Drummond..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 04:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.