Idaho Mother Arrested In Hawaii After Children Go Missing

Idaho Mother Arrested In Hawaii After Children Go Missing

Idaho Mother Arrested In Hawaii After Children Go Missing

Laura Podesta reports Lori Vallow now faces a number of charges, including two counts of felony desertion of a child.
Mother of children missing for months is arrested in Hawaii

An Idaho mother whose two children haven't been seen since September has been arrested. Lori Vallow...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Grandparents of missing Idaho boy urge Lori Vallow to 'start talking' following arrest in Hawaii: report

The grandparents of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, one of two missing Idaho children, urged their mother...
FOXNews.com - Published


news6wkmg

News 6 WKMG The mother of an Idaho boy and his teenage sister who have been missing since September has been arrested in Hawaii… https://t.co/r1dEy2XL8B 9 seconds ago

ELove3000

ELove RT @balleralert: Lori Vallow, Mother of Missing Idaho Children, Arrested In Hawaii https://t.co/5LH6dKvurO https://t.co/gsNb1IZ73J 56 seconds ago

UbuntuSeeds

Wazungu RT @nytimes: The mother of 2 children who have been missing for months is now facing felony charges in Idaho after she was found and arrest… 2 minutes ago

alexolsen24

Kim RT @CBSNews: Lori Vallow, mother of missing Idaho kids, arrested in Hawaii; held on $5 million bail https://t.co/WePHRLFxOQ https://t.co/57… 4 minutes ago

phocatgraphy

vi ♥‿♥ RT @BuzzFeedNews: The doomsday-obsessed Idaho mother of two missing children has been arrested in Hawaii on multiple charges, including des… 4 minutes ago

shaunarrichards

Shauna RT @CNN: Two Idaho children have been missing for five months. In that time, their mother re-married and fled to Hawaii with her husband on… 5 minutes ago

angie53070613

Angela AdeleisComing https://t.co/e6cynIRuWQ knew this was gonna happen 6 minutes ago

musiccritic11

Raymon Lopez #LoriVallow, #mother of #missing #Idaho #kids, arrested in #Hawaii :o held on $5 #MILLION #bail :o… https://t.co/DmX7UCkRoh 7 minutes ago


Lori Vallow arrested in Hawaii [Video]Lori Vallow arrested in Hawaii

Lori Vallow was arrested in Hawaii Thursday.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:03Published

ABC15 speaks to former FBI Agent regarding Lori Vallow's arrest [Video]ABC15 speaks to former FBI Agent regarding Lori Vallow's arrest

Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing Idaho children, was arrested in Hawaii on a $5 million warrant, according to a Facebook post for the Kaua&apos;i Police Department (KPD).

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:53Published

