48 Hours: Death Of Amie Harwick Sparked National Domestic Violence Conversation

48 Hours: Death Of Amie Harwick Sparked National Domestic Violence Conversation. Watch Saturday night at 10 pm. on CBS4
Death of prominent Hollywood therapist raises questions about domestic violence, stalking laws

New details about the death of prominent Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick has raised questions about...
CBS News - Published


thenationroar

thenationroar Amie Harwick’s Ex-Boyfriend Is Re-Arrested For Murder Hours After Posting $2 Million Bail – He Could Now Face The D… https://t.co/zlrzsb3mrl 21 hours ago

ItsMyronMays

Myron Mays Amie Harwick’s Ex-Boyfriend Is Re-Arrested For Murder Hours After Posting $2 Million Bail – He Could Now Face The D… https://t.co/cjiJfA0ID4 22 hours ago

usalivefeed

USA Live Feed Amie Harwick’s Ex-Boyfriend Is Re-Arrested For Murder Hours After Posting $2 Million Bail – He Could Now Face The D… https://t.co/WdReNondOk 22 hours ago

ihatealexd

Alex Davison RT @SamBraslow: Gareth Pursehouse, the ex-boyfriend of Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick, has been charged with first degree murder for her… 1 day ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Amie Harwick’s accused killer faces new charge that could lead to death penalty The obsessed ex accused of killing… https://t.co/YEQGioLXNF 1 day ago

SamBraslow

Samuel Braslow Gareth Pursehouse, the ex-boyfriend of Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick, has been charged with first degree murder… https://t.co/VlTGj4UwDW 2 days ago

SexNewsLady

Sex News Lady Ex-boyfriend who 'threw Hollywood***therapist Amie Harwick off a balcony to her death' is pictured just hours aft… https://t.co/tRGjNpxeFq 2 days ago

RitchieJodi

MSM is Pravda 🐻 EXCLUSIVE: Ex-boyfriend who 'threw Hollywood***therapist Amie Harwick off a balcony to her death' is pictured jus… https://t.co/bMJhp6uOgO 2 days ago


Drew Carey petitions for domestic violence law reform following ex-fiancee's death [Video]Drew Carey petitions for domestic violence law reform following ex-fiancee's death

Drew Carey is backing a petition to reform domestic violence laws in the U.S. following the death of his ex-fiancee, Amie Harwick.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:47Published

