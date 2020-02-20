David Ortiz Calls Astros Whistleblower Mike Fiers a 'Snitch'
David Ortiz Calls Astros
Whistleblower Mike Fiers a 'Snitch' The Red Sox legend is sounding off on the
sign-stealing scandal surrounding
the Houston Astros.
At Boston's spring training this week, he
called out Oakland A's pitcher Mike Fiers, whose public comments on the
scheme started the MLB controversy.
Ortiz said he was not happy Fiers revealed everything
after winning a championship with Houston in 2017.
David Ortiz, via
press pool Ortiz added that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred should receive less criticism for his handling of the situation.
David Ortiz, via
press pool David Ortiz, via
press pool