David Ortiz Calls Astros Whistleblower Mike Fiers a 'Snitch'

David Ortiz Calls Astros Whistleblower Mike Fiers a 'Snitch' The Red Sox legend is sounding off on the sign-stealing scandal surrounding the Houston Astros.

At Boston's spring training this week, he called out Oakland A's pitcher Mike Fiers, whose public comments on the scheme started the MLB controversy.

Ortiz said he was not happy Fiers revealed everything after winning a championship with Houston in 2017.

David Ortiz, via press pool Ortiz added that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred should receive less criticism for his handling of the situation.

David Ortiz, via press pool David Ortiz, via press pool
