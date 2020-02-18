Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Democratic candidates make final bid for Nevada votes

Democratic candidates make final bid for Nevada votes

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:28s - Published < > Embed
Democratic candidates make final bid for Nevada votes

Democratic candidates make final bid for Nevada votes

Democratic candidates and volunteers are canvasing Nevada in cars, on foot, and even on horseback a day before the state holds a nominating contest in the 2020 race for the White House.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NJFrandino

Nathan Frandino Democratic candidates make final bid for Nevada votes by ⁦@zgoelman⁩ for ⁦@ReutersTV⁩ https://t.co/8w0NUQrp5S 49 minutes ago

NJFrandino

Nathan Frandino Democratic candidates make final bid for Nevada votes by Zach Goelman https://t.co/8w0NUQrp5S 50 minutes ago

jade_nyc

Janet 🌹🌅 RT @michaelbirnbaum: The sharpest policy divergence I heard between Sanders and other more centrist Democratic candidates might have been a… 2 hours ago

reviewjournal

Las Vegas Review-Journal All eyes are on the Silver State as the Democratic Party prepares for Saturday’s caucuses and presidential hopefuls… https://t.co/hfJ4G6mAWh 3 hours ago

JesusNarrowWay

Jesus. #KidsInCages RT @gnuggat1: “The sharpest policy divergence I heard between Sanders and other more centrist Democratic candidates might have been about @… 5 hours ago

WiseUpTX

WiseUp TX "But when early voting opens at 7 a.m. Tuesday, voters will get to weigh in on an unsettled Democratic presidential… https://t.co/rYev01YKzU 22 hours ago

cjfluker

Renaissance Man RT @juliembaby: The democratic debate looks like the final round of interviews where the diversity slate candidates didn’t make it to the o… 1 day ago

juliembaby

Julie Em The democratic debate looks like the final round of interviews where the diversity slate candidates didn’t make it… https://t.co/62lkXCiG4l 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada [Video]Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada Six Democratic candidates qualified for the fiery debate in Nevada, including billionaire Michael Bloomberg. The Nevada debate was Bloomberg's..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:40Published

5 Democratic Candidates Poised For Vegas Debate Ahead Of Nevada Caucuses [Video]5 Democratic Candidates Poised For Vegas Debate Ahead Of Nevada Caucuses

Five Democratic presidential contenders are poised to participate in the next presidential primary debate Wednesday, which marks the final debate before Nevada caucus goers pick their candidates..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 05:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.