London mosque stabbing victim says he forgives his attacker

A Muslim prayer leader, Raafat Maglad, has said he forgives his attacker after returning to the mosque where he was stabbed.

Report by Czubalam.

Raafat Maglad returns to London Central Mosque less than 24 hours after he was stabbed at prayer.
BBC News - Published


