Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UEFA Champions League > Klopp says team looking to bounce back against West Ham after Atletico loss

Klopp says team looking to bounce back against West Ham after Atletico loss

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Klopp says team looking to bounce back against West Ham after Atletico loss

Klopp says team looking to bounce back against West Ham after Atletico loss

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp says his players went from sunshine to rain after a rare loss in the Champions League to Atletico as he looks to bounce back against West Ham.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Klopp says team looking to bounce back against West Ham after Atletico loss

SHOWS: LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (FEBRUARY 21, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING: "There's absolutely no positive in it.

We lost the game.

But it's important if there's any help in that result, it's that you felt a defeat, and it felt like a defeat.

It felt after the game like a defeat, it felt the next morning like a defeat.

Nobody thought 'yeah but in the league we are like this'.

All that we said after the game like 'it's not done yet', it's the truth, we know that.

But we can't just say Anfield alone will sort it, so we have to put a proper performance in, Atletico showed obviously a lot of passion, desire, stuff like this, fought for the result.

They will fight here for the result.

But the thing is, that's what I mean to put it right, is to get the other feeling back, I don't think that we ever lost after we lost that feeling, the feeling of how a win feels, but we won a few games and so no, we lost it and the difference is massive, the difference is massive.

Much more than three points.

It's really from sunshine to hardest rain and that's how it should be.

If you really want to be successful and if you could be successful, what we could have been in that game, then it has to feel really bad and that's how it felt.

So yes, we want to put things right even when it's a different competition." 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING: "West Ham needs to fight for results and they will fight for results, they have tough games coming up for them as well, so they don't have time to waste points or whatever, and so I expect a really tough match, 100%." STORY: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said the defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League midweek turned their mood 'from sunshine to hardest rain'.

The rare taste of defeat for this season's juggernauts will spur them on to bounce straight back with a win against West Ham United on Monday (February 24) in the Premier League.

Liverpool, the reigning European champions, are running away with the domestic league title in unstoppable fashion.

A title that has evaded them since their last win in the 1989/1990 season - three seasons before the inception of the Premier League.

Liverpool's Champions League last-16 first leg defeat on Tuesday was just their third loss of the season in all competitions and their first since their youth side was beaten by Aston Villa in the League Cup in December.

West Ham, who were beaten 2-0 by second-placed

Class="kln">Manchester City in their last league outing, would come to Anfield and "defend with all they have", he added.



Recent related news from verified sources

Klopp taking nothing for granted against West Ham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned his players not to expect an easy ride when they host...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Liverpool 3-2 West Ham: Red 'left door open' against Hammers - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says both his team and opponents West Ham "left the door open" in...
BBC Sport - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LFCMAGAZINE

LFCMAGAZINE [Media] Klopp says team looking to bounce back against West Ham after Atletico loss https://t.co/1jGTszPfG8 https://t.co/UpQHdLcZOm 1 week ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Klopp says team looking to bounce back against West Ham after Atletico loss https://t.co/YMDRuxw2Sb https://t.co/1IaqhEeEAv 1 week ago

FutballNews_

Futball News Klopp says team looking to bounce back against West Ham after Atletico loss https://t.co/GGA6VKzs8N 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp saviours 'difficult' victory as Liverpool edge closer to 'special' title [Video]Klopp saviours "difficult" victory as Liverpool edge closer to "special" title

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp talks about his team's 18-match winning streak after beating West Ham United 3-2 in the Premier League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:29Published

Jürgen Klopp reacts to hard fought victory against West Ham [Video]Jürgen Klopp reacts to hard fought victory against West Ham

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said his side lost patience in their hard fought home victory against West Ham. Klopp was thrilled that his side had equalled Manchester City’s record of 18 successive..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.