Klopp says team looking to bounce back against West Ham after Atletico loss

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING: "There's absolutely no positive in it.

We lost the game.

But it's important if there's any help in that result, it's that you felt a defeat, and it felt like a defeat.

It felt after the game like a defeat, it felt the next morning like a defeat.

Nobody thought 'yeah but in the league we are like this'.

All that we said after the game like 'it's not done yet', it's the truth, we know that.

But we can't just say Anfield alone will sort it, so we have to put a proper performance in, Atletico showed obviously a lot of passion, desire, stuff like this, fought for the result.

They will fight here for the result.

But the thing is, that's what I mean to put it right, is to get the other feeling back, I don't think that we ever lost after we lost that feeling, the feeling of how a win feels, but we won a few games and so no, we lost it and the difference is massive, the difference is massive.

Much more than three points.

It's really from sunshine to hardest rain and that's how it should be.

If you really want to be successful and if you could be successful, what we could have been in that game, then it has to feel really bad and that's how it felt.

So yes, we want to put things right even when it's a different competition." 2.

"West Ham needs to fight for results and they will fight for results, they have tough games coming up for them as well, so they don't have time to waste points or whatever, and so I expect a really tough match, 100%." Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said the defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League midweek turned their mood 'from sunshine to hardest rain'. The rare taste of defeat for this season's juggernauts will spur them on to bounce straight back with a win against West Ham United on Monday (February 24) in the Premier League.

The rare taste of defeat for this season's juggernauts will spur them on to bounce straight back with a win against West Ham United on Monday (February 24) in the Premier League.

Liverpool, the reigning European champions, are running away with the domestic league title in unstoppable fashion.

A title that has evaded them since their last win in the 1989/1990 season - three seasons before the inception of the Premier League.

Liverpool's Champions League last-16 first leg defeat on Tuesday was just their third loss of the season in all competitions and their first since their youth side was beaten by Aston Villa in the League Cup in December.