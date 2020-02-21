Global  

Coercive Control & Cults p3

Rhori Johnston is joined by a cult experts Debby Schriver, and Bill Goldberg, as well as cult survivor Dylesia Barner to discuss cult exploitation, survival, and how to intervene when a family member joins a cult.
