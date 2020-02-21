Coercive Control & Cults p3 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 15:06s - Published Coercive Control & Cults p3 Rhori Johnston is joined by a cult experts Debby Schriver, and Bill Goldberg, as well as cult survivor Dylesia Barner to discuss cult exploitation, survival, and how to intervene when a family member joins a cult.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Coercive Control, Cults and Community Conference We'll be on OPENLINE LIVE TONIGHT from 7–8pm! Call in with questions: ☎️615-737-PLUS (7587). Debby Schriver, Dylesi… https://t.co/kNNioy6hvx 1 day ago Fraser RT @HJBORR: Knowing personally, the damage done by genuine coercive control (cults), I’d have *nothing* to do with @theSNP if it were as @J… 1 week ago Henry Orr Knowing personally, the damage done by genuine coercive control (cults), I’d have *nothing* to do with @theSNP if i… https://t.co/X5eeYqXGJM 1 week ago