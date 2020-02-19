BTS Drop Explosive Music Video For New Single 'ON' | Billboard News

Global  

The lead single off the act's fourth LP was released through a special "Kinetic Manifesto Film: Coma Prima" through which the South Korean group are backed by 30 dancers and 12 marching band members.
