TBI identifies license plate in disappearance of Evelyn Boswell

Tennessee law enforcement released new information in an amber alert case the tennessee bureau of investigation released the license plate number of the individuals they believe know the whereabouts of evelyn boswell.

If you see a gray bmw with this tag number call 911 immediately officers said "evelyn mae boswell" was last seen dec.

26th.... she was not reported as missing until feb.

18th.

The sullivan county sheriff's office started investigating evelyn's case on tuesday after the department of children's services alerted them to a missing child.

Deputies said the girl's mother has been involved in the investigation along with the father who is active duty in the u.s. military, stationed in