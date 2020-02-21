Now Screening: 'The Call of the Wild', 'EMMA.', 'Hunters' | THR News

Renée E. D'Aoust 🐾 #tubeoffur total paws of approval 🐾🐾
"After a period of reflection, lasting as long as four seconds, I decided to w… https://t.co/qftH45LL8g 2 hours ago
Peter Norris RT @inswindon: Dolittle, Sonic the Hedgehog and Call of the Wild screening at Cineworld, Regent Circus. Fab films for all the family, a gre… 9 hours ago
Swindon Town Centre Dolittle, Sonic the Hedgehog and Call of the Wild screening at Cineworld, Regent Circus. Fab films for all the fami… https://t.co/VbffserYtL 10 hours ago
Peckhamplex Cinema New Film - THE CALL OF THE WILD (PG) - Screening daily at The Plex
TICKETS https://t.co/yZPVVEoHh7
#CalloftheWild… https://t.co/V5Xqczmdqt 12 hours ago
EnvironBuzz ‘The Call of the Wild’ Advance Screening Reviews https://t.co/niVos1G3xa https://t.co/mgbLUy4OI3 14 hours ago
Sonoma Film Festival What a treat! 🐶 Last night, #SIFF2020 hosted a special showing of The Call of the Wild at @thesebastiani.
Thank y… https://t.co/azOusmOADC 19 hours ago
Bearded Asian Mark Wahlberg ‘Do you wanna go to a midnight screening of Call of the Wild? Just you and me?’
*me, to my male boss in the empty… https://t.co/WCAqxbqKTr 22 hours ago
The Lumina Theater New this weekend: The Call of the Wild starring Harrison Ford. Special early screening TONIGHT at 7pm!
Tickets ava… https://t.co/zAZpu7Ah8f 23 hours ago
Thinking about seeing a movie this weekend, but are worried it won't be worth your time or money? Well, we have you covered! Ryan Jay, a nationally syndicated radio film critic and entertainment guru,..
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 05:46Published 4 hours ago
Rusty Gatenby says the film, which is heavy on CGI, is heartwarming but hokey (2:25). WCCO This Morning – Feb. 21, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:25Published 8 hours ago