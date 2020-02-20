Police On Long Island Report Spate Of Mailbox Fishing Incidents

Lynbrook has been hit hard: 36 times since last April, U.S. mail has been illegally fished out of corner mailboxes, and thousands of dollars stolen from innocent victims. CBSN New York's Carolyn Gusoff reports.



Recent related videos from verified sources Hicksville Hoping For Major Downtown Renaissance Another community on Long Island has launched what it hopes will be a major downtown renaissance; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:13Published 20 hours ago Convicted Killer Gets New Trial After Convincing Judge He Could Not Hear Proceedings During Trial After 20 years in prison, a Long Island man is getting a new trial but not because of new evidence; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:14Published 21 hours ago