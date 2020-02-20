Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Police On Long Island Report Spate Of Mailbox Fishing Incidents

Police On Long Island Report Spate Of Mailbox Fishing Incidents

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
Police On Long Island Report Spate Of Mailbox Fishing Incidents

Police On Long Island Report Spate Of Mailbox Fishing Incidents

Lynbrook has been hit hard: 36 times since last April, U.S. mail has been illegally fished out of corner mailboxes, and thousands of dollars stolen from innocent victims. CBSN New York's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hicksville Hoping For Major Downtown Renaissance [Video]Hicksville Hoping For Major Downtown Renaissance

Another community on Long Island has launched what it hopes will be a major downtown renaissance; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:13Published

Convicted Killer Gets New Trial After Convincing Judge He Could Not Hear Proceedings During Trial [Video]Convicted Killer Gets New Trial After Convincing Judge He Could Not Hear Proceedings During Trial

After 20 years in prison, a Long Island man is getting a new trial but not because of new evidence; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.