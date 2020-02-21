Joel Embiid Says He Is the 'Best Player in the World' After Dominant Performance

The 76ers star had 39 points and 16 rebounds on Thursday night in Philadelphia's 112-104 overtime victory against the Brooklyn Nets.

Joel Embiid, via statement Joel Embiid, via statement Embiid's All-Star teammate, Ben Simmons, did not play on Thursday due to back tightness, but Tobias Harris had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists.

Tobias Harris, via statement Tobias Harris, via statement