Wells Fargo Nears Settlement With DOJ Over Sales Scandal

Wells Fargo Nears Settlement With DOJ Over Sales Scandal

Wells Fargo could pay roughly $3 billion to settle federal investigation with the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission over the sales practices that took place at the bank.

In 2016, the bank revealed it opened millions of fake accounts in customer's names without their knowledge.
