Pharrell Williams Joins Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Board Williams and a number of record label executives have become members of the board and will oversee this year's induction.

Some musical acts to join the famous ranks include Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., The Doobie Brothers and T.Rex.

