Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pharrell Williams Joins Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Board

Pharrell Williams Joins Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Board

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Pharrell Williams Joins Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Board

Pharrell Williams Joins Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Board

Pharrell Williams Joins Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Board Williams and a number of record label executives have become members of the board and will oversee this year's induction.

Some musical acts to join the famous ranks include Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., The Doobie Brothers and T.Rex.

Chairman John Sykes, via statement Chairman John Sykes, via statement
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jody Gerson, Jon Platt, Michele Anthony and Pharrell Join Rock Hall of Fame Foundation Board

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation added several heavy hitters from the music industry to its...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ElSenorMayhem

El Zar de la Mayhem RT @HotNewHipHop: Pharrell Williams has landed a spot on the Board of Directors at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 👀 https://t.co/JKCsHtQtuz 54 minutes ago

urbanhotness

Urban Hotness Pharrell Williams Joins Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame's Board Of Directors, https://t.co/roMN8WFBth 1 hour ago

hitmustv

Hit Music Pharrell Williams Joins Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame&#039;s Board Of Directors, https://t.co/84K5WM3fbw 2 hours ago

strstalkin

Street Stalkin Pharrell Williams Joins Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame's Board Of Directors, https://t.co/pfAbq0Ikjv 2 hours ago

newhitsingle

New Hits Singles Pharrell Williams Joins Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame's Board Of Directors, https://t.co/EDKA61mahQ 2 hours ago

Soundmusics

Soundmusics.com Pharrell Williams Joins Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame's Board Of Directors https://t.co/OZf6EQm6CE https://t.co/E0z9qR1ED5 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lamar Jackson Jersey, Helmet To Be Displayed At Pro Football Hall Of Fame [Video]Lamar Jackson Jersey, Helmet To Be Displayed At Pro Football Hall Of Fame

A jersey and helmet worn by Lamar Jackson during the 2019 season will soon go on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Ohio.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:27Published

Pharrell Williams joins Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Board [Video]Pharrell Williams joins Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Board

Pharrell Williams has been announced as a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Board of Directors who oversee the induction process.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.